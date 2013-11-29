TOKYO Nov 29 The operator of the Fukushima
nuclear plant plans to rechannel 740 billion yen ($7.24 billion)
from its 10-year capital investment budget to address problems
at the crippled facility such as a buildup of contaminated
water, people involved in the matter said on Friday.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will also divert
another 790 billion yen from the 6.6 trillion yen capital
spending plan to invest in promising businesses and secure
overseas resource supplies, the sources told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
A Tepco representative declined comment on the company's
plans.
Tepco, which has posted more than $27 billion in net losses
since the Fukushima plant was wrecked by the March 2011
earthquake and tsunami, is racing to revise its business revival
plan by next month to meet a deadline set by its lenders.
People familiar with the matter said on Friday that Tepco's
business plan will forecast profits that fall short of minimum
levels set by its banks but that the lenders are likely to ease
their lending conditions to allow fresh financing for the
embattled utility.
Earlier this week, sources said Tepco expects to make a
recurring profit between $1.5 billion and $2 billion annually
for a 10-year period, assuming it can restart its biggest
nuclear plant, Kashiwazaki Kariwa, which is on the Japan Sea
Coast and was not damaged by the 2011 disaster.
The diverted portion from the capital spending budget
includes 750 billion yen for investments such as overseas power
generation facilities, domestic coal-fired plants and
gas-related energy businesses, the sources said.
The remaining 400 billion yen is slated for special
operational purposes such as new safety measures at the
Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant, which the company hopes to restart
next year, and beefing up its power grid, the sources said.
($1 = 102.2150 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by William
Mallard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)