TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co
said on Wednesday it will apply for safety approvals of
the No. 4 reactor at its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant by the end
of March 2014, aiming to restart the facility which was shut
after the Fukushima crisis due to fears it was vulnerable to
earthquakes and tsunamis.
Japan's third-biggest utility, serving the heart of Japan's
auto industry in central Japan, shut the Hamaoka plant, located
in a higly earthquake-prone region 200 km (120 miles) southwest
of Tokyo, in May 2011 at the government's request.
Clearance of stringent safety standards introduced by the
regulator after the Fukushima disaster would bring Chubu
Electric a step closer to restarting the No. 4 reactor, although
it would still face a major obstacle in getting approval from
the local community. All of Japan's nuclear power plants are
currently idle, most due to routine maintenance, and face
community opposition to restarts.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)