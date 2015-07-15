TOKYO, July 15 Japan's atomic regulator on
Wednesday said falsified documents at Chugoku Electric Power Co
Inc related to radioactive waste showed the country's
nuclear industry still lags on safety more than four years after
the Fukushima plant meltdown.
Chugoku Electric on June 30 said it had not conducted the
mandatory inspection of equipment for handling low-level nuclear
waste, yet had recorded that the checks were carried out.
"From a safety culture point of view, if that kind of thing
happens, it's not good enough," Nuclear Regulation Authority
(NRA) head Shunichi Tanaka said at a regular press conference on
Wednesday, when asked about the incident by Reuters.
"It is not a violation under law, so I don't think we would
take legal action," Tanaka said.
Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc's Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear power station, north of Tokyo, suffered a meltdown in
March 2011 after an earthquake and tsunami. Investigations into
the fumbled response concluded close relations between nuclear
power companies and regulators led to poor industry oversight.
The NRA, set up in 2012, has since been pushing operators to
improve safety and the mindset of personnel, while all nuclear
reactors have been shut down while utilities apply for new
operating licenses.
The NRA is continuing to review the No. 2 reactor at Chugoku
Electric's sole Shimane nuclear plant for relicencing despite
the falsification of documents, an NRA official said, when
contacted by Reuters.
Chugoku Electric President Tomohide Karita expects the
incident may make it harder to gain the consent of local
residents to eventually restart the nuclear plant, a Chugoku
spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
The utility has set up a team to investigate the matter and
establish measures to prevent a recurrence, the company said in
a statement on Thursday.
Utilities that belong to the Federation of Electric Power
Companies of Japan and which operate nuclear reactors have made
checks and confirmed there were no similar cases, said an
official at the federation.
