By Thomas Wilson
OKUMA, Japan, June 4 Tokyo Electric Power Co.
, the utility that runs the destroyed Fukushima nuclear
plant, has opened a rest area and canteen for cleanup workers,
more than four years after the world's worst nuclear disaster
since Chernobyl.
The centre, on the western edge of the power station, opened
on Sunday, replacing pre-fabricated facilities used by workers
since an earthquake and tsunami triggered multiple meltdowns on
March 11, 2011, forcing more than 160,000 residents to flee from
nearby towns.
It will serve up to 3,000 meals a day and provide rest space
for around 1,200 workers, Tokyo Electric said during a press
tour on Thursday. Contractors on breaks from their work ate
curries, noodles and rice bowls in the large canteen.
"The old areas were unclean. People ate rice or bread as
they walked around or when sitting in corridors," said
contractor Masahiro Miyura. "This place is better."
Tokyo Electric has been widely criticised for its treatment
of workers and handling of the cleanup, which is expected to
take decades. A Reuters investigation in 2013 found widespread
labour abuses, including workers who said their pay was skimmed
and spoke of scant scrutiny of working conditions at the plant.
Hundreds of bags of radioactive debris are stored in nearby
fields, while the government seeks to establish a storage site
in the shadow of the plant and in the face of local opposition.
There have been two fatal accidents at the plant since March
last year, including a contractor who died after falling into a
water storage tank in January.
Data released by the company in April showed the number of
accidents and cases of heat stroke involving Fukushima workers
doubled to 64 in 2014. Figures for the year to date have not
been released.
Tokyo Electric has repeatedly promised to improve conditions
for workers, who in the immediate aftermath of the 2011 disaster
lacked sufficient radiation suits and accommodation.
"We have taken various steps to cut accidents, including
Tokyo Electric itself working more with contractors on the
ground," Akira Ono, Fukushima plant manager, told Reuters.
Almost 7,000 workers, provided by around 800 mostly small
contractors, are involved in decontaminating and decommissioning
the plant.
Japan began encouraging residents to return to homes 20 km
(12 miles) from the plant last year, but many residents have
mixed feelings about returning to abandoned towns.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)