TOKYO Aug 24 Japan's anti-nuclear movement has
a new supporter: bestselling nationalist "manga" author
Yoshinori Kobayashi, known for his controversial defence of
Tokyo's wartime aggression, has joined the growing ranks of
those who want the country to end its reliance on atomic power
in the wake of the Fukushima crisis.
The attack from an unexpected quarter comes as Japan tries
to decide the role nuclear energy should play in a new national
energy portfolio amid growing pressure from voters worried about
safety after last year's Fukushima atomic disaster, the world's
worst in a quarter of a century.
"Shouldn't Japan immediately abandon the old science of
nuclear power that ... is linked to the destruction of the
nation, and carry out an energy revolution leading the world?"
writes Kobayashi in the afterword to his latest work, a 360-page
tome that hit bookstores on Friday.
His backing for the anti-nuclear cause reflects the
broadening of the base of a movement traditionally linked with
left-leaning activists.
"Some in the very right wing of conservative thinkers have
become anti-nuclear after 3/11," said Sophia University
professor Koichi Nakano.
"The Friday protests also have some right-wingers. It's not
just lefties," he said. Anti-nuclear protests outside Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's office each Friday have become a
feature of Japanese political life.
The March 11, 2011 giant earthquake and tsunami devastated
the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant north of Tokyo, triggering
meltdowns, spewing radiation and forcing about 160,000 people to
flee, many never to return home.
Kobayashi first won fame in the 1990s with a series of
comics which presented in manga cartoon style the argument made
by ultra-conservative politicians and scholars that Japan's
belligerence in the 1930s and 1940s was aimed at liberating Asia
from Western imperialism, and denying wartime atrocities.
Echoing other nuclear critics, Kobayashi's manga takes aim
at Japan's "nuclear village", a powerful nexus of politicians,
utilities and bureaucrats, backed by the media, who for decades
promoted nuclear energy as safe, cheap and clean.
He also dismisses the argument made by Japan's business
lobbies that the resource-poor economy will suffer if the
country shuts down the reactors that before Fukushima supplied
almost 30 percent of electricity needs.
"Morality and economic growth are possible without nuclear
power," he concludes.
