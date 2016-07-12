TOKYO, July 12 A Japanese court on Tuesday
upheld an order for the shutdown of two reactors at Kansai
Electric Power Co's Takahama nuclear plant in western
Japan, Kyodo news agency reported, in a widely expected ruling
that prevents the utility from restarting them.
Japan's second-biggest utility had appealed Otsu District
Court's March 9 ruling ordering it to shut the Takahama No.3 and
No.4 units with immediate effect, which marked the first
injunction to shut a nuclear plant in operation. The court last
month also denied the utility's request for a stay of execution
of the injunction.
Kansai Electric is expected to appeal the latest decision to
the Osaka High Court.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)