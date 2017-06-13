TOKYO, June 13 A local district court in
southwestern Japan on Tuesday denied a request by local
residents for an injunction to halt the restart of Kyushu
Electric Power Co's Genkai No. 3 and No.4 nuclear
reactors, local media said, in a move that supports the
utility's plan to restart the plant by next March.
The ruling by the Saga District Court is a relief for
Japan's nuclear operators at a time when they face the risk of
further delays in firing up mostly idled generators from local
residents worried about safety.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)