GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe, emerging markets boost stocks; U.S. assets fall on data
* U.S. dollar, stocks, Treasury yields slip after sales, CPI data
TOKYO, April 6 A Japanese court on Wednesday rejected an appeal that would have led to the shutdown of reactors operated by Kyushu Electric Power, the country's only operating units, a non-governmental group opposed to atomic power told Reuters.
The verdict on Kyushu Electric's Sendai station represents a victory for an industry struggling to restore atomic power five years after the Fukushima crisis. It was read out at the Miyazaki court in southwestern Japan a little after 0130 GMT, Aileen Mioko Smith, director of Green Action, told Reuters by phone.
Last month, a court decision led to a halt in operations of Japan's only other operating reactor, potentially throwing government energy policy into disarray. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* U.S. dollar, stocks, Treasury yields slip after sales, CPI data
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, May 12 Cheniere Energy Inc said on Friday it has had extensive negotiations with China about increasing U.S. liquefied natural gas exports, as a new trade deal paves the way for a second wave of LNG investment in the world's fastest growing gas supplier.