TOKYO May 14 Japan's government urged businesses and consumers in western Japan on Friday to make power savings of 15 percent this summer to cope with shortages due to the closure of all the nation's nuclear reactors after the Fukushima crisis, but stopped short of the mandatory limits imposed last year in eastern Japan.

The government also said it aimed to avoid rolling blackouts in the region but would need to be prepared just in case.

Concern is simmering that the potential power shortages -- the extent of which is a matter of heated debate -- could undermine a recovery in the world's third-biggest economy and hasten manufacturers' moves to shift factories overseas to avoid high production costs and an uncertain electricity supply.

Japan's power companies have been struggling to secure stable power supplies because of widespread anti-nuclear sentiment after last year's massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, triggering meltdowns that caused widespread contamination and forced mass evacuations.

Kansai Electric Power, based in Osaka, western Japan, has projected a 14.9 percent shortfall in August, the worst among the nine utilities that have nuclear plants,a government panel concluded on Saturday.