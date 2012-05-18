TOKYO May 18 Japan's government urged
businesses and consumers in western Japan on Friday to make
power savings of 15 percent this summer to cope with shortages
due to the closure of all the nation's nuclear reactors after
the Fukushima crisis, but stopped short of the mandatory limits
imposed last year in eastern Japan.
The government also said it aimed to avoid rolling blackouts
in the region but would need to be prepared just in case.
Concern is simmering that the potential power shortages --
the extent of which is a matter of heated debate -- could
undermine a recovery in the world's third-biggest economy and
hasten manufacturers' moves to shift factories overseas to avoid
high production costs and an uncertain electricity supply.
Japan's power companies have been struggling to secure
stable power supplies because of widespread anti-nuclear
sentiment after last year's massive earthquake and tsunami
wrecked the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, triggering
meltdowns that caused widespread contamination and forced mass
evacuations.
Kansai Electric Power, based in Osaka, western
Japan, has projected a 14.9 percent shortfall in August, the
worst among the nine utilities that have nuclear plants,a
government panel concluded on Saturday.