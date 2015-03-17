(Corrects day of decommissioning announcement to Wednesday, not
Thursday, in the seventh paragraph)
TOKYO, March 17 Three ageing nuclear reactors in
Japan will be decommissioned due to the high cost of upgrading
them in line with tougher safety standards set after the
Fukushima disaster, their operators said on Tuesday.
Another two reactors were also likely to be scrapped, local
media reports said, with announcements expected later in the
week.
The moves are the first concrete sign that Japan's nuclear
industry is heeding a government request to shut down older
reactors that are considered more vulnerable to natural
disasters in the hope that it will ease public concerns about a
restart of other reactors.
All 48 of Japan's nuclear reactors were taken offline after
an earthquake and tsunami set off meltdowns at Tokyo Electric
Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011.
As many as two-thirds of the country's reactors may never
return to operation because of high costs, local opposition or
seismic risks, a Reuters analysis showed last year.
Kansai Electric Power, which depended on its
nuclear fleet for nearly half of its total power output before
2011, said on Tuesday it would scrap its Mihama No. 1 and No. 2
reactors. Japan Atomic Power said it would decommission its
Tsuruga No. 1 reactor.
Kyushu Electric Power and Chugoku Electric Power
are both expected to announce their plans to scrap two
old reactors on Wednesday.
The five reactors are among Japan's oldest, ranging in age
from 39 to 44 years, and have relatively low generating capacity
of up to 559 megawatts each.
It is the first time utilities have opted to close older
reactors to comply with new safety standards set after the
Fukushima disaster that limits a nuclear reactor's lifespan to
40 years unless it can clear tough rules for a one-time
extension. The deadline to apply for that extension is July
2015.
Japan's trade ministry has been pushing nuclear operators
for a quick decision on scrapping ageing reactors that are too
costly to upgrade, promising financial support for a smooth
decommissioning.
Japan has revised accounting rules to allow utilities to
spread the write-offs for reactor closures over 10 years and to
pass on some of the cost to ratepayers.
For Japan's newer plants, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said
his government will restart reactors that have won approval from
the nuclear regulator.
So far, Kyushu Electric's two-reactor Sendai plant and
Kansai Electric's No. 3 and No. 4 Takahama reactors have cleared
initial safety checks.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Richard Pullin)