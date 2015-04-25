TOKYO, April 25 A Japanese man has been arrested
for landing a drone on the prime minister's office with a
minuscule amount of radiation in an apparent protest against the
use of nuclear power, four years after the Fukushima disaster.
Unemployed Yasuo Yamamoto, 40, who lives in Fukui Prefecture
in western Japan, was arrested on Friday and charged with
obstruction of official business, police said.
The maximum penalty is three years in prison or a 500,000
yen ($4,200) fine.
Media reported that Yamamoto turned himself in at a police
station in Fukui and said he landed the drone as a protest
against nuclear power.
Police in Tokyo and Fukui declined to comment on Yamamoto's
motives, saying the investigation had not finished.
A drone marked with a radioactive sign was found on the roof
of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office on Wednesday. The
radiation was so low it was not harmful to humans.
Yamamoto said he put radioactive sand in a container on the
drone that he got from Fukushima, media reported.
A Japanese court on Wednesday approved the restart of a
nuclear power station in the southwest of the country, rejecting
worries about nuclear safety in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima
radiation disaster.
An earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at a nuclear
power plant in Fukushima in the worst nuclear crisis since
Chernobyl 25 years earlier.
