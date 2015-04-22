Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
TOKYO Japan is launching an investigation into the landing of a drone on the roof of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office building, a government spokesman said, after media reported "minuscule" traces of radiation were found.
Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said police were investigating Wednesday's incident and that the government may consider new regulations on drones.
Police found the radiation to be low enough not to be harmful to humans, media said.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.