TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan unveiled a plan to quit
nuclear power by the 2030s on Friday, a major policy shift from
an earlier goal set before last year's Fukushima disaster to
boost the share of atomic energy in electricity supply.
But Prime Minister Yoshohiko Noda's unpopular government,
likely to face an election later this year, also proposed that
reactors deemed safe by a new regulator now being set up could
be restarted to ensure electricity supply is reliable in the
meantime.
Japan's growing anti-nuclear movement is certain to oppose
such a proposal.
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was wrecked by the March
2011 earthquake and tsunami, triggering reactor meltdowns and
radiation leaks that forced mass evacuations and widespread
contamination. The nuclear crisis, the worst of its kind in a
quarter of a century, prompted the government to scrap a 2010
plan to boost nuclear power's share of electricity to more than
50 percent by 2030.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing
by Michael Watson)