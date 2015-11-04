TOKYO Nov 4 The Japanese nuclear regulator
recommended on Wednesday that the government find an alternative
entity to operate the troubled Monju prototype fast-breeder
reactor following a series of problems with the current
operator.
The move comes as a huge setback for the Japanese nuclear
industry and government as the roughly 1 trillion yen ($8.25
billion) project is a cornerstone of resource-poor Japan's plan
eventually to become self-sufficient in energy.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority's (NRA) head Shunichi
Tanaka said on Wednesday that state-run Japan Atomic Energy
Agency is not to be relied upon to operate Monju, adding that he
would like the government to reach a conclusion in about six
months and that there's a need to reconsider the Monju project.
The NRA is set to formally adopt the recommendation to the
science minister in charge of Monju next week.
Fast-breeder reactors have been beset by technical
difficulties and many countries have abandoned the costly
programmes to develop them.
In August, Japan restarted a nuclear reactor for the first
time under new safety standards put in place since the Fukushima
disaster in 2011, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sought to
reassure a nervous public that the industry was now safe.
The Japanese government considered suspending development of
Monju, then-Science Minister Yoshiaki Takaki said in 2011,
months after the Fukushima disaster.
Monju, located in Fukui Prefecture, 400 km (250 miles) west
of Tokyo, is designed to produce more nuclear fuel than it
consumes.
It reached criticality, the point at which a nuclear
reaction begins, in 1994. But in December 1995, just months
after the reactor first started power transmission, it was shut
down when 640 kg (1,410 lb) of liquid sodium leaked from a
cooling system, causing a fire.
Monju was restarted in May 2010, but three months later it
had to halt again after the 3.3 tonne fuel loading device fell
into the reactor vessel and got stuck.
