By Kevin Krolicki
IWAKI, Japan, Sept 3 A group of Fukushima
workers on Wednesday sued Tokyo Electric for unpaid wages in a
potentially precedent-setting legal challenge to the utility and
its reliance on contractors to shut down a nuclear plant
destroyed by the industry's worst accident since Chernobyl.
The lawsuit follows a court ruling last week that the
utility known as Tepco must pay compensation over the suicide of
a woman who was forced from her home following the March 2011
tsunami and subsequent meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi power
plant north of Tokyo.
The spate of legal activity is the latest blow for Tepco,
which has been effectively nationalised and expects to spend
more than $48 billion in compensation alone for the disaster
that forced the evacuation of some 160,000 residents.
The lawsuit, filed by two current and two former Fukushima
workers who wore masks to court to conceal their identities,
claims that Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and its
contractors failed to ensure workers are paid promised hazard
allowances, a court filing showed.
"A year ago, Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe told the world that
Fukushima was under control. But that's not the case," Tsuguo
Hirota, the lawyer coordinating the lawsuit, said in an
interview.
"Workers are not getting promised hazard pay and skilled
workers are leaving. It's becoming a place for amateurs only,
and that has to worry anyone who lives near the plant."
The workers say Tokyo Electric allowed subcontractors to
skim funds allocated for wages to bolster their own profits on
the decommissioning project at the expense of workers.
The lawsuit seeks the equivalent of almost $600,000 in
unpaid wages from Tokyo Electric and related contractors. It
marks the first time that the utility has been sued for the
labour practices of the construction companies it employs.
The lawsuit also asks that the 6,000 workers at the nuclear
clean-up project either be made effectively government
employees, be put on the Tepco payroll directly or otherwise be
fairly paid.
Hirota said he expects two additional workers will join the
action immediately and that more could follow. Japanese law
allows for additional plaintiffs with related claims to join an
existing lawsuit.
Tokyo Electric said it had not yet received a copy of the
compliant and would respond after seeing the details.
FEAR OF REPRISALS
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday morning by Hirota, the
four plaintiffs and a group of supporters at a branch of
Fukushima court in Iwaki, about 60 km (36 miles) south of the
wrecked nuclear plant.
The plaintiffs have asked to go unnamed out of fear of
reprisals from their employers. Fukushima workers say they have
been cautioned against speaking to the media or others about
work conditions and told they could be fired for doing so.
The plaintiffs were surrounded by a small group of
supporters who also wore masks to make the identification of the
workers more difficult.
Tokyo Electric said in November last year that it would
double the allocation for hazard pay to workers at Fukushima to
$200 per day. At the time, the utility was under intense
scrutiny because of its failure to control the flow of water
pouring through the mangled reactor basements, where it becomes
contaminated with radiation and then leaks into the Pacific
Ocean.
The utility has also declined to disclose details of
contractors that employ some 6,000 workers at the Fukushima
plant, citing the private nature of those contracts. It has said
it relies on its contractors to enforce labour standards and
safety practices.
Some 800 companies are active in the project to decommission
the Fukushima reactor. The workers at the site are clearing
debris, building tanks to store radioactive water and building a
frozen berm of soil intended to contain groundwater and keep it
from becoming contaminated.
The project is expected to take decades and will conclude
when the melted fuel is removed from three of the reactors on
the site that suffered meltdowns.
In addition to Tepco, the lawsuit names several listed
subcontractors that it seeks to hold liable for "shared illegal
conduct." Those include Taihei Dengyo Kaisha Ltd and
Kajima Corp. Tokyo Power Technologies, a subsidiary of
Tepco, is also named in the lawsuit.
Taihei Dengyo and Kajima said they had not yet confirmed the
facts of the lawsuit.
Shares of Tepco were down 0.3 percent on Wednesday morning
in Tokyo, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the broader
market.
(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Additional reporting by Osamu
Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Stephen Coates)