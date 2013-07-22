TOKYO, July 22 The operator of Japan's stricken
Fukushima nuclear power plant said on Monday that contaminated
ground water had likely been flowing into the sea, acknowledging
such a leakage for the first time.
Tokyo Electric Power Co., or Tepco, made the
announcement a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's pro-nuclear
Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner scored
a decisive victory in elections to the upper house, cementing
his grip on power.
The head of Japan's new Nuclear Regulation Authority,
created since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami wrecked
Fukushima, said this month he believed contamination of the sea
had been continuing since the accident.
But Tepco had previously failed to confirm the ground water
leakage more than two years after the worst nuclear accident
since Chernobyl in 1986.
"We would like to offer our deep apology for causing grave
worries for many people, especially for people in Fukushima,"
Masayuki Ono, Tepco's general manager, told a news conference in
comments broadast on public NHK television.
Tepco said that based on water sample tests, any impact of
the leakage appeared to be contained by silt fences erected near
the devastated reactors.
The utility is already injecting the chemical sodium
silicate into part of the seawall separating the ocean from the
plant site to prevent ground water from seeping through. It said
it now intended to solidify a larger part of the seawall with
the chemical.
The March 2011 earthquake and tsunami knocked out cooling
systems at the Fukushima plant, triggering fuel meltdowns and
causing radiation leakage, food contamination and mass
evacuations.
Tepco this month acknowleged that levels of radiation in
groundwater had soared, suggesting highly toxic materials from
the plant were getting closer to the Pacific.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Ron Popeski)