By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Aug 31 An increase in thyroid
cancer among children is unlikely after the meltdown at Japan's
Fukushima nuclear plant four years ago, but it remains unclear
exactly how much radiation children in the vicinity of the plant
were exposed to, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said in a
report released on Monday.
Increased thyroid cancer is generally the leading health
concern after exposure to nuclear radiation, but that may not be
the case after the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011, the Vienna-based
International Atomic Energy Agency said.
"Because the reported thyroid doses attributable to the
accident were generally low, an increase in childhood thyroid
cancer attributable to the accident is unlikely," the report
said.
"However, uncertainties remained concerning the thyroid
equivalent doses incurred by children immediately after the
accident," it added.
Those uncertainties are largely due to a lack of reliable
personal radiation monitoring data immediately after the
accident, which released radioiodine and other radioactive
materials into the environment, the report said.
In the case of Fukushima, the earthquake and following
tsunami cut off power to the plant and made emergency response
measures difficult, if not impossible, to implement.
Adding to the uncertainty was the fact that the
administration of "stable iodine" to protect children's thyroid
glands was not done uniformly at the time, "primarily due to the
lack of detailed arrangements," the report said.
Detailed screening of children's thyroid glands is being
undertaken now in Japan as part of a survey aimed at the early
detection and treatment of diseases.
The report highlighted areas where improvements were needed
in the wake of the Fukushima accident. The IAEA said more
sustainable solutions were needed for the management of highly
radioactive water and radioactive waste being collected at the
plant, "including the possible resumption of controlled
discharge into the sea."
It added that countries should prepare detailed scenarios
and train workers for coping with worst-case natural disasters,
including situations where more than one disaster is combined
with a nuclear accident. They should also plan for clean-up
operations in the wake of such incidents.
The report also called for strengthened international
cooperation in the event of such accidents.
Japan began encouraging residents to return to homes 12
miles (19 km) from the plant last year, but many residents have
mixed feelings about returning to abandoned towns.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bill Rigby)