TOKYO Jan 23 A team of U.N. nuclear
experts on Monday began a review of tests conducted by Japan to
prove the safety of its nuclear reactors in the wake of the
Fukushima radiation crisis.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Agency's (IAEA) team of
10 experts will be in Japan until Jan. 31.
"We are conducting a review that they (the Japanese
government) requested of their methodology and approach for
conducting comprehensive safety assessments or stress tests,"
James Lyons, the leader of the IAEA team, told reporters.
Public anxiety about nuclear safety since Fukushima, where
the March 11 earthquake and tsunami knocked out cooling systems
and triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks, causing
mass evacuations and widespread contamination, has prevented the
restart of reactors shut for maintenance.
Only five of the nation's 54 nuclear reactors remain in
operation.
Japan's watchdog Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency
(NISA) completed a review of the tests last week, and said they
showed the reactors were capable of withstanding a severe shock
similar to the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that wrecked
the Fukushima plant.
The Fukushima disaster has prompted a major shift in Japan's
energy policy, with the country now looking to reduce its
reliance on nuclear power. It had aimed to increase its share
prior to the disaster.
In a rare protest, a group of citizen observers delayed for
hours a hearing at the trade ministry on Wednesday, at which the
nuclear watchdog presented to experts its first completed review
of stress test results for two reactors from Fukui prefecture's
Ohi nuclear power plant.
The IAEA team is spending Monday and Tuesday meeting
officials in Tokyo and will travel on Wednesday to the Ohi
nuclear power station in Fukui prefecture, western Japan, for a
firsthand look at how Japan's nuclear safety agency conducts the
stress tests. It plans to present the results of their review on
Jan. 31, Lyons said.
Regional gvoernments hosting nuclear plants have so far
refused their restarts, and the central government in Tokyo is
keen to avert a power crunch.
To avoid a power shortage Japan has pushed for the restart of
the nuclear reactors by proving their safety through stress
tests, although some local governments that host nuclear plants
have said these tests were not enough, requesting that findings
from the Fukushima disaster also be considered.
"We will not be focusing on whether or not its acceptable to
restart any of the plants. That is totally a responsibility of
the Japanese government and we would not make any determination
in that area," Lyons said.
