An aerial view shows No. 4 (front L), No. 3 (front R), No. 2 (rear L) and No. 1 reactor buildings at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power plant in Takahama town, Fukui prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo/Files

FUKUI, Japan A Japanese court on Thursday cleared the way for Kansai Electric Power Co to restart four nuclear reactors, rejecting legal claims against Japan's second-biggest utility to keep the reactors idled over safety concerns.

The Fukui District Court overturned an injunction that has prevented the restart of two reactors at Kansai's Takahama power station, and rejected a request for an injunction to block the restart of two reactors at its Ohi plant, plaintiffs' lawyers said.

The decision paves the way to restart the units in western Japan nearly five years after the Fukushima crisis. The ruling signals judicial support for Japan's beefed up nuclear safety after Fukushima and may accelerate the country's return to atomic energy.

Local residents in May won an injunction against the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at Takahama, arguing that restart plans underestimated earthquake risks, failed to meet tougher safety standards and lacked credible evacuation measures.

The restart of the two Ohi reactors had been halted pending a similar request for an injunction - which the court rejected on Thursday.

Kansai Electric shares rose briefly after the ruling but soon headed lower. In late trading they were down 2.4 percent, versus a 0.4 percent decline in the broader market.

The Takahama reactors have met basic safety regulations set by Japan's Nuclear Regulatory Agency and this week got the backing of the pro-nuclear local governor for a restart.

"The court decision to restart the two Takahama reactors is a critical one for Japan's power sector, its nuclear industry, and the Japanese government," said Tom O'Sullivan, an independent energy consultant and former investment banker with many years experience in Japan.

The ruling is a setback for anti-nuclear campaigners, who have filed lawsuits against most of the country's 43 operable reactors.

Opposition to nuclear restarts remains strong among the public after the meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi station north of Tokyo in March 2011 following an earthquake and tsunami.

Two reactors restarted this year in the southern island of Kyushu and another is expected to restart on Shikoku Island early next year but the return to atomic energy has been slower than the government and industry wanted.

Kansai Electric serves Japan's second most important economic region, where companies including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp are headquartered.

"Restarting its nuclear fleet is critical to restoring the health of Kansai's balance sheet," said O'Sullivan.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by William Mallard and Tom Hogue)