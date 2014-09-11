(Edits second paragraph)
TOKYO, Sept 11 The late manager of Japan's
destroyed Fukushima plant questioned the safety of large nuclear
facilities, documents showed on Thursday, potentially affecting
the debate over the restart of the world's biggest nuclear power
station.
Masao Yoshida, who led the emergency response at Tokyo
Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant after the
March 2011 nuclear disaster, told investigators five months
later that facilities with six or seven reactors were difficult
to operate and had inherent safety risks, according to
transcripts released by the government.
His comments have implications for the debate over the
world's biggest power station, Kashiwazaki Kariwa, Tepco's only
hope of reviving idled reactors as it faces a decades-long
cleanup of Fukushima.
They also come a day after the Nuclear Regulation Authority
said Kyushu Electric Power Co's Sendai plant in
southwestern Japan had met safety requirements needed to
restart, the first step to reopening the industry.
"When you're talking about demerits, most other plants have
four (reactors) at one site. I've always disliked dense location
(of nuclear reactors)," Yoshida told investigators.
Yoshida cited Kashiwazaki Kariwa, a seven-reactor site in
northern Japan also run by Tepco. The utility has struggled to
win local support to restart that plant while it embarks on the
decades-long shutdown of the Fukushima facility and faces the
almost-certain closure of its nearby sister plant.
Yoshida, who died of cancer last year, was seen as a
national hero for his decisive action and lack of regard for his
personal safety after a massive earthquake and tsunami set off
nuclear meltdowns at Fukushima.
The interview was contained in a release of hundreds of
pages in transcripts of interviews, including with then-Prime
Minister Naoto Kan, conducted in an investigation of the
handling of the disaster.
The government has been under pressure to release the
transcripts after the Asahi newspaper in May published a series
of stories based on a leaked copy of Yoshida's testimony.
The newspaper retracted a key claim on Thursday - that
workers at Fukushima Daiichi had fled the plant despite an order
from Yoshida to stay.
Yoshida said there had been "chaos" at the Kashiwazaki
Kariwa site after a previous earthquake in northern Japan and
added that grouping numerous nuclear reactors together made it
far more difficult to operate.
"I thought it wasn't very good from a risk-diversification
standpoint, but (Tepco) had already built this (Fukushima
Daiichi) and Kashiwazaki, so I had to work within that
(system)," he said.
