By Yoshifumi Takemoto
| TOKYO, July 3
TOKYO, July 3 Japanese government officials no
longer expect the world's biggest nuclear plant to restart this
year, sources said, a delay which deals a blow to turnaround
plans for operator Tokyo Electric Power.
Starting the Kashiwazaki Kariwa facility, 300 km (180 miles)
northwest of Tokyo, is a pivotal part of Tokyo Electric's
(Tepco) attempts to shore up its finances three years after its
Fukushima site suffered three nuclear meltdowns.
The company had slated the restart of two reactors at
Kashiwazaki for this month, but critics have long said that goal
was unrealistic and four sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said it would be postponed. One source said the timetable
could be pushed back by a year.
"It will take some time for Kashiwazaki, it will be
impossible to restart it this fiscal year," the source told
Reuters. Japan's business year started in April.
Two of the sources also said the government has told the
utility to avoid hiking electricity charges, further pressuring
the firm which last year promised lenders rate hikes or reactor
restarts to receive fresh financial support.
In its turnaround plan announced in January, Tepco warned it
may have to consider boosting electricity rates as early as
autumn if it could not reopen Kashiwazaki.
Tepco bounced back to a net profit in the last fiscal year
thanks to aggressive cost cuts and government assistance after
it posted more than $27 billion in losses for three straight
years following the Fukushima disaster. But it has said the
company would save $1 billion a month in fuel costs if all seven
reactors at Kashiwazaki were operating.
Forced to burn more fossil fuels with all 48 of Japan's
nuclear reactors offline, power generators have been saddled
with growing bills for imports of commodities such as thermal
coal and liquefied natural gas.
The newly established Nuclear Regulation Authority is
vetting restart applications from nine utilities. The watchdog
is in the final stages of assessing Kyushu Electric Power's
Sendai plant, but has fallen far behind schedule in
screening other nuclear reactors.
A delay in restarts has forced Kyushu Electric and Hokkaido
Electric Power to apply for bailouts from the
state-backed Development Bank of Japan.
Tepco vice president Hiroshi Yamaguchi told shareholders in
June that the company could not comment on the timing of the
Kashiwazaki restart.
($1 = 101.87 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)