TOKYO, March 30 Japan said on Friday it would
lift entry bans on some cities in Fukushima prefecture that had
been designated no-go zones due to their proximity to a nuclear
power plant crippled by a powerful earthquake and tsunami last
March.
After the natural disasters triggered the worst atomic
accident since Chernobyl by causing nuclear fuel meltdowns at
the Daiichi power plant in Fukushima, 240 km (160 miles)
northeast of Tokyo, the government evacuated a 20 km (12 mile)
radius of the complex, in which around 80,000 people lived.
"We have decided to revise the restriction bans placed on
the evacuation areas," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda
said at a nuclear disaster task force meeting.
From April, the government will lift entry bans on Tamura,
Minami Soma and Kawauchi, three of the 11 cities and towns that
fall within or straddle the 20 km radius.
This follows their declaration in December that the Daiichi
plant was in cold shutdown and under control after months of
cleanup efforts, signalling it was ready to move to a
longer-term phase to eventually decommission the plant.
After lifting the entry bans, the government will separate
parts of Tamura, Minami Soma and Kawauchi into three categories,
depending on radiation levels.
The government hopes that lifting the entry bans will speed
up decontamination by allowing freer access.
In areas where annual radiation measurements are below 20
millisieverts per year, a government safety guideline, residents
will have free access to their homes during the day and will be
allowed to return permanently at the earliest opportunity
post-decontamination.
Where readings are between 20 to 50 millisieverts annually,
evacuees will also have unrestricted access during the day
although their permanent return will come later.
In areas where measurements top 50 millisieverts, residents
will not have free access and they will not be allowed to return
for a minimum of five years.
The government is still in talks with the remaining eight
cities over lifting the ban.
Even if residents are allowed to eventually return they will
continue to live under the shadow of the devastated Daiichi
plant, where its a huge and costly cleanup is expected to take
several decades.
