* Decommissioning dependent on technologies yet to exist
* Total cost of clean up remains unclear -trade min
* Fuel debris removal to start in 10 years
* Govt last week said reactors in cold shutdown
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 21 Decommissioning Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear power plant will take three or four decades,
Japan's government said on Wednesday as it unveiled plans for
the next phase of a huge and costly cleanup of the
tsunami-wrecked complex.
The plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, was
destroyed on March 11 by a huge earthquake and a towering
tsunami which knocked out its cooling systems, triggering
meltdowns, radiation leaks and mass evacuations.
After months of efforts the government said last week that
the reactors, in operation since the 1970s, were in a state of
cold shutdown, signalling it was ready to move to a longer-term
phase to eventually decommission the plant.
In the next cleanup "road map" revealed on Wednesday,
removal of spent fuel from the facility will begin within the
next two years, the government said, with removal of melted fuel
debris from the damaged reactors starting within 10 years.
It said all kinds of technologies must still be developed
before the plant can be scrapped in 30 to 40 years.
"The period of time it would take to decommission the plant
should not have a direct bearing on when the evacuees will be
allowed to return home," Trade Minister Yukio Edano, who
oversees energy policy, told reporters.
About 80,000 people were evacuated from within a 20 km (12
mile) radius of the plant soon after the March disaster but some
of them may be allowed to return as early as next spring now the
cold shutdown has been declared.
Edano said the total cost of the cleanup was unclear.
"It's hard to estimate the cost of the plant cleanup at this
stage," he said.
"We may at some point draw a clearer cost estimate but it
would be difficult to make estimates of something four decades
down the line in just one or two years from now."
VAST CLEANUP COSTS
An official advisory panel has estimated it may cost about
1.15 trillion yen ($15 billion) to decommission the plant,
though some experts put it at 4 trillion yen or even more.
"The cost of the cleanup will be vast, and Tepco should
naturally shoulder the cost," Edano said, referring to plant
operator Tokyo Electric Power Co.
The huge compensation payments and cleanup costs saddling
Tepco could endanger its position as an independent firm as the
stricken utility may need huge injections of public cash.
The government plans to take a stake of more than
two-thirds in Tepco in a de facto nationalisation of the
utility, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday.
The utility said it could be another eight years or so until
it can check what it is like inside the crippled reactors.
"The most technically challenging issue is removing the fuel
debris from the reactor core ... To do so, we will need to
develop quite a bit of technology in all fields," Tepco official
Kazuhiro Takei told a news conference.
No one knows the exact state of the nuclear fuel in each
reactor. Experts say the fuel rods have melted and dropped to
the bottom of the vessels.
The cleanup road map unveiled on Wednesday is for
the Daiichi plant alone, with a massive cleanup also needed
outside the complex if residents are to be allowed to go home.
The Environment Ministry says about 2,400 square km (930
square miles) of land around the plant may need to be
decontaminated, an area roughly the size of Luxembourg.
Doubts also linger about whether the cold shutdown
announcement was too hasty and media voiced doubts over whether
the reactors and their contamination have really been contained.