* Japan wants to address public concern over restarting two
reactors
* PM Noda, three ministers met four times on possible
restarts
* Govt wants restarts as summer power shortages loom
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, April 10 Japan's government will announce
soon its contingency plans for dealing with nuclear accidents to
ease public concerns about restarting reactors closed since the
Fukushima radiation crisis last year, Trade Minister Yukio Edano
said on Tuesday.
Contingency plans for Kansai Electric Power Co's
two reactors, which are at the most advanced stage in the
government's safety checks before restarting, would be announced
in a few days, said Edano, who also has the energy portfolio.
The government, which has demanded a series of safety
measures on all nuclear generators since the disaster last
March, is also keen to see the public accept the idea of
restarting the first two reactors.
But it also wants to avoid power shortages this summer, when
demand peaks. Osaka-based Kansai is the country's most
nuclear-reliant regional power utility.
"I understand this is now a major concern of people and the
most important point in case there were a severe accident," said
Edano, referring to the government's improved contingency plans.
"There is a possibility for any idled reactors, whether they
are running or offline, to suffer from a severe accident as long
as active nuclear fuels are located," he told reporters.
A huge earthquake and devastating tsunami in March 2011
triggered the crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's
Fukushima Daiichi plant, forcing tens of thousands of people to
flee in the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Edano and two other cabinet
ministers have met four times since last week to discuss the
possible restarts of the No.3 and No.4 reactors at Kansai's Ohi
plant in western Japan.
It had not yet been decided when the next four-minister
meeting would be held, Edano said.
He said the government has made its nuclear watchdog better
prepared against major accidents. Based on lessons from the
Fukushima crisis, it had also improved measures to avoid
confusion between it, nuclear operators and the public.
On Monday, the ministers agreed the Ohi reactors largely met
the safety criteria for reactor restarts.
But they also agreed to continue debate to ensure that
nothing was left out and that restarts of the two reactors were
essential to avoid power shortages in Kansai's service area.
