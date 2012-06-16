TOKYO, June 16 Japan on Saturday approved the
resumption of nuclear power operations at two reactors, the
first to come back on line after they were all shut down
following the Fukushima crisis.
The government's decision to restart two reactors operated
by Kansai Electric Power Co at Ohi in western Japan was
announced by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda at a meeting with key
ministers.
Despite protests against the move and public safety
concerns, the decision could open the door to more restarts
among Japan's 50 nuclear power reactors.
The decision is a victory for Japan's still-powerful nuclear
industry and reflects Noda's concerns about damage to the
economy if atomic energy is abandoned following the world's
worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
The push to restart the two Ohi reactors, before a potential
summer power crunch, also underscores the unpopular premier's
eagerness to win backing from businesses worried about high
electricity costs that could push factories offshore.