(Recasts headline)
* New strategy would underpin Japan's LNG, oil purchases
* Government set to call for restart of idled reactors if
deemed safe
* Japan's anti-nuclear movement to oppose any proposal to
restart plants
By Linda Sieg and Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan is expected on Friday to
propose abandoning nuclear power by the 2030s, a major shift
from policy goals set before last year's Fukushima disaster that
aimed to increase the share of atomic energy to more than half
of electricity supply.
But Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's unpopular government,
which could face an election this year, also looks set to call
in the meantime for the restart of reactors idled after the 2011
disaster if they are deemed safe by a new atomic regulator.
Japan's growing anti-nuclear movement, which wants an
immediate end to atomic power, is certain to oppose any such
proposal to secure electricity supplies.
A shift from nuclear means Japan should seal its position as
the world's biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and
third-largest purchaser of oil to feed its power stations.
The government estimated last week it will need to spend
about 3.1 trillion yen ($40.03 billion) more on fuel imports a
year if it abandons nuclear power immediately.
Japan's hunger for energy has helped sustain an investment
boom in gas projects from Australia to new export terminals in
the United States, where a shale gas revolution is in full
swing. LNG prices also soared earlier this year as Japan scoured
the world for supplies.
Japanese ministers were due to meet on Friday afternoon and
media said a decision was expected then with the cabinet likely
to sign off on the new energy policy as early as next week.
A new policy would comes 18 months after a March 2011
earthquake and tsunami devastated Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering meltdowns, spewing
radiation and forcing some 160,000 people to flee.
The new strategy, which would strictly apply a rule limiting
the operation of reactors to 40 years, will also call for a push
to reduce energy consumption by raising efficiency but leaves
unclear the fate of Japan's troubled programme to reprocess
nuclear waste, according to a source familiar with a draft.
BUSINESS LOBBY OPPOSITION
Noda's decision is unlikely to resolve fierce debate over
whether reducing atomic power's role will do more harm or good
to the economy. Nuclear power provided 30 percent of Japan's
electricity before the Fukushima disaster crippled the sector.
And with Noda's Democratic Party expected to lose the
general election, there is no guarantee that the next government
would stand by the policy.
Japan's powerful business lobbies also argue that exiting
nuclear energy in favour of fossil fuels and renewable sources
such as solar and wind power will boost electricity prices,
making industry uncompetitive and complicating efforts to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions. The shift also threatens the financial
viability of Japan's nine nuclear operators.
Abandoning nuclear power could also annoy the United States,
Japan's key ally and the world's largest producer of nuclear
power.
Anti-nuclear advocates counter that warnings of economic
damage are exaggerated. They say the policy shift will create
new openings for corporate profits in areas such as renewable
energy that will spark innovation and give the economy a boost.
"A total exit from nuclear is positive for the economy, on
balance," said Andrew Dewit, a professor at Rikkyo University
who studies energy policy.
"It incentivises Japan's political economy to focus on
efficiency and renewables. Japan lags in both these areas and
they offer the greatest opportunities for growth."
Surveys show that a majority of voters favour exiting
nuclear power sooner or later.
With all 50 of Japan's reactors taken off line after the
disaster, Noda's decision to restart two units to avoid
potential outages this summer galvanised anti-nuclear protests.
Investments in renewable energy are already ramping up since
the July 1 introduction of a generous feed-in-tariff system that
requires utilities to buy the electricity generated and allows
them to pass on extra costs to consumers.
Renewable energy excluding hydro-electric dams currently
accounts for a slim 1 percent of Japan's electricity supply.
(Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Ed Davies)