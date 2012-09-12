TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan aims to quit nuclear power
in the 2030s in a new energy strategy to be unveiled soon, media
said on Wednesday, a major shift from a pre-Fukushima disaster
goal of boosting atomic energy to produce more than half the
country's electricity.
The March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered three
meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima
Daiichi plant, spewing radiation and forcing about 160,000
people to flee their homes.
It also prompted the government to scrap a 2010 plan to
boost nuclear power's share of electricity to more than 50
percent by 2030.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that he wanted
to decide on the new policy this week and would take into
account a proposal by his Democratic Party for Japan to "invest
all possible policy resources to make it possible to exit
nuclear power in the 2030s".
Noda's new energy strategy, however, is unlikely to silence
Japan's grassroots anti-nuclear movement or resolve a fierce
debate over whether reducing atomic power's role will do more
harm or good to the economy.
And with the Democrats likely to lose a general election
expected within months, there was no guarantee that any new
government would follow his stance.
Japan's powerful business lobbies argue that abandoning
nuclear energy in favour of fossil fuels and renewable sources
such as solar and wind power will raise electricity prices,
making the country's industry uncompetitive and pushing
production abroad.
Anti-nuclear advocates counter that a policy shift will
create new openings for corporate profits in areas such as
renewable energy and energy efficiency that will spark
innovation and give the economy a boost.
The government has been considering three options for
nuclear power's share of electric supply: zero as soon as
possible, 15 percent by 2030 and 20-25 percent by the same date.
Surveys show that a majority of voters favour exiting
nuclear power sooner or later.
Noda's decision to restart two reactors to avoid potential
outages this summer galvanized anti-nuclear protests. The
country's other 48 reactors remain idled for safety checks.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick)