* New strategy follows mass grassroots opposition to nuclear
power
* Proposal underpins Japan's LNG, oil purchases
* Government to allow restart of idled reactors if deemed
safe
* Anti-nuclear movement to oppose any proposal to restart
plants
By Risa Maeda and Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's government said it
intends to stop using nuclear power by the 2030s, marking a
major shift from policy goals set before last year's Fukushima
disaster that sought to increase the share of atomic energy to
more than half of electricity supply.
Japan joins countries such as Germany and Switzerland in
turning away from nuclear power after last year's earthquake
unleashed a tsunami that swamped the Fukushima Daiichi plant,
causing the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986. Japan
was the third-biggest user of atomic energy before the disaster.
In abandoning atomic power, Japan aims to triple the share
of renewable power to 30 percent of its energy mix, but will
remain a top importer of oil, coal and gas for the foreseeable
future.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's unpopular government, which
could face an election this year, had faced intense lobbying
from industries to maintain atomic energy and also concerns from
its major ally, the United States, which supplied it with
nuclear technology in the 1950s.
"This is a strategy to create a new future," a policy
statement said, after key ministers finalised the decision on
Friday. "It is not pie in the sky. It is a practical strategy."
All but two of Japan's nuclear 50 reactors are idled for
safety checks and the government plans to allow restarts of
units taken off line after the disaster if they are deemed safe
by a new atomic regulator.
Japan's growing anti-nuclear movement, which wants an
immediate end to the use of atomic power, is certain to oppose
any such proposal to secure electricity supplies by restarting
reactors.
By applying a strict 40-year limit on the lifetime of
reactors, most will be shut down by the 2030s.
LNG, COAL AND OIL IMPORTS
A shift from nuclear means Japan should remain the world's
biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and
third-largest purchaser of oil to feed its power stations. The
company is also a major importer of coal and is likely to
increase reliance on it.
The government estimated last week it will need to spend
about 3.1 trillion yen ($40.03 billion) more on fuel imports a
year if it abandons nuclear power immediately.
Japan's hunger for energy has helped sustain an investment
boom in gas projects from Australia to new export terminals in
the U.S., where a shale gas revolution is in full swing. LNG
prices also soared earlier this year as Japan scoured the world
for supplies.
The new policy was adopted 18 months after the earthquake
and tsunami devastated Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering meltdowns, spewing radiation
and forcing some 160,000 people to flee.
Tomoko Abe, an opposition lawmaker who heads a non-partisan
group seeking to abandon atomic power, told Reuters the new
strategy was lacking in key details.
"More than (a promise to) exit nuclear power in the 2030s,
which is a long way away, what the people want to know is what
they are going to do about restarting reactors," Abe said.
The government's strategy calls for a push to reduce energy
consumption through efficiency and other measures to at least 10
percent less than 2010 levels.
Noda's decision is unlikely to resolve fierce debate over
whether reducing atomic power's role will do more harm or good
to the economy. Nuclear power provided 30 percent of Japan's
electricity before the Fukushima disaster crippled the sector.
And with Noda's Democratic Party expected to lose the
general election, there is no guarantee that the next government
would stand by the policy.
COSTS OF ABANDONING NUCLEAR POWER
Japan's powerful business lobbies also argue that exiting
nuclear energy in favour of fossil fuels and renewable sources
such as solar and wind power will boost electricity prices,
making industry uncompetitive and complicating efforts to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions.
The shift also threatens the financial viability of Japan's
nuclear operators, which will be saddled with high
decommissioning costs.
"To consider such an energy policy runs counter to a growth
strategy," Hiromasa Yonekura, the chairman of the biggest
business lobby, told reporters.
Anti-nuclear advocates counter that warnings of economic
damage are exaggerated. They say the policy shift will create
new openings for corporate profits in areas such as renewable
energy that will spark innovation and give the economy a boost.
"A total exit from nuclear is positive for the economy, on
balance," said Andrew Dewit, a professor at Rikkyo University
who studies energy policy.
Surveys show that a majority of voters favour exiting
nuclear power sooner or later.
Noda's decision to restart two units to avoid potential
outages this summer galvanised anti-nuclear protests. Last week,
the government ended voluntary power savings for parts of the
country, with no blackouts during the hot summer months.
