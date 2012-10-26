TOKYO Oct 26 The operator of Japan's
quake-struck Fukushima nuclear power plant said on Friday it
could not rule out the possibility that it may still be leaking
radiation into the sea.
A massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered
fuelrod meltdowns at the plant, causing radiation leakage,
contamination of food and water and mass evacuations, although
the government declared in December that the disaster was under
control.
The comment by Tokyo Electric Power Co follows a
U.S. academic journal Science article that said high radiation
levels in bottom-dwelling fish caught off Fukushima prefecture
indicate continued radiation leaking from the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear power plant.
Asked if Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, could confirm
that the plant is not leaking radiation into the sea any more, a
spokeswoman said: "Tepco cannot say such a thing, but we have
confirmed that radiation levels are declining in both the sea
water and seabed soil around the plant."
Ken Buesseler, senior scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic
Institution of the United States, said in his article on the
Science website that little change in radioactive caesium levels
found in Fukushima fish suggested a continued leak.
"The fact that many fish are just as contaminated today with
caesium 134 and caesium 137 as they were more than one year ago
implies that caesium is still being released to the food chain,"
he said.
Fishing off Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo, is
prohibited except for test fishing for a few species such as
certain types of octopus and squid, which are shipped only when
they are found to be safe.
