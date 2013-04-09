(Updates with confirmed new leak)
TOKYO, April 9 The company that runs a Japanese
nuclear power plant destroyed by a tsunami two years ago said on
Tuesday it was losing faith in temporary storage pits for
radioactive water - but it doesn't have anywhere else to put it.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said it had found a
new leak at one of the pits at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.
Three out of seven storage pits are now leaking, compounding
clean-up difficulties after the world's worst nuclear crisis in
25 years.
"We cannot deny the fact that our faith in the underwater
tanks is being lost," Tepco general manager Masayuki Ono told a
hastily arranged news conference.
"We can't move all the contaminated water to above ground
(tanks) if we opt not to use the underground reservoirs," Ono
said. "There isn't enough capacity and we need to use what is
available."
A tsunami crashed into the power plant north of Tokyo on
March 11, 2011, causing fuel-rod meltdowns at three reactors,
radioactive contamination of air, sea and food and triggering
the evacuation of 160,000 people.
The fresh leak was found in the No. 1 storage pool where
contaminated water from the leaking No. 2 pit was being
transferred. Tepco has halted the transfer of the contaminated
water.
Ono said on Monday Tepco did not have enough tank space
should it need to move the water out of the storage pits, which
were dug into higher ground away from the damaged reactors and
lined with waterproof material. The company has stepped up
construction of the sturdier tanks, he said.
Tepco said over the weekend about 120,000 litres (32,000
gallons) of contaminated water leaked from the No. 2 and 3 pits.
The plant's cooling system has also broken down twice in recent
weeks.
The government instructed Tepco to carry out a "fundamental"
review of the problems at the plant, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Monday.
Tepco's president, Naomi Hirose, was also summoned to the
Industry Ministry to explain the leaks and got a public dressing
down from the minister, Toshimitsu Motegi.
Immediately after the explosions at the plant, Tepco
released some radioactive water into the sea, prompting protests
from neighbouring countries. Many nations put restrictions on
imports of Japanese food after the disaster.
It was the worst nuclear accident since the Chernobyl
disaster in 1986.
Last month, a senior Tepco executive said the company was
struggling to stop groundwater flooding into the damaged reactor
buildings and it may take as long as four years to fix the
problem.
