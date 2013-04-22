TOKYO, April 22 Tepco halted the cooling system
for a spent fuel pool at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on
Monday, the third time a cooling system has been offline there
in the past five weeks, underlining the challenges the utility
faces in trying to shut down the facility.
The company, formally known as Tokyo Electric Power Co
, said in a statement that it halted the system for the
No.2 unit's spent fuel pool for inspection after it found dead
rats near a transformer.
The inspection was expected to take 3 to 4 hours from 11:36
a.m. (0236 GMT). Tepco estimated that temperatures in the pool
would rise less than one degree during the inspection from
around 14 degrees Celsius before it halted the system, it said.
Two years after an earthquake and tsunami crippled the
plant, Tepco faces a raft of hurdles, including groundwater
flooding into damaged reactors, as it works to decommission the
complex. The clean-up effort is expected to take decades.
Last month, a 29-hour power supply halt affecting nine
facilities, including four spent fuel pool cooling systems, was
caused by a rat touching exposed wires in a temporary
switchboard, triggering a circuit breaker.
In early April, the No.3 unit's spent fuel pool cooling
system stopped, after workers appeared to have had inadvertently
caused a power outage when they were trying to install a net to
keep small animals from crawling into the reactor building.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)