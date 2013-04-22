(Adds IAEA comments, background)
By Risa Maeda and Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 22 Japan's crippled Fukushima
nuclear plant halted cooling of a spent fuel pool at the site on
Monday to remove two dead rats, the third time cooling equipment
has gone offline in five weeks because of rodents.
Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) said it
halted cooling of the No. 2 unit pool, which stores spent
uranium fuel rods at the Fukushima Daiichi site, for a few hours
to remove the rats and install a net to stop further such
intrusions.
Last month, Tepco lost power to cool fuel rods for 29 hours,
an outage it later blamed on a rat that had shorted a temporary
switchboard.
Two weeks later, workers attempting to install a net tripped
the system again.
A tsunami crashed into the plant in March 2011, causing
fuel-rod meltdowns at three reactors and triggering the
evacuation of 160,000 people in the world's worst nuclear
disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
Monday's incident follows a string of mishaps including four
leaks of contaminated water from underground storage pits.
The problems at the plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of
Tokyo, attracted a rebuke from the government and the nuclear
regulator, reviving public debate over whether Tepco was up to
the task of a decommissioning project expected to last decades.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it
believed Tepco could handle the job, but said the contaminated
water was its "biggest challenge".
Juan Carlos Lentijo, an IAEA team leader, said
decommissioning would be an enormous task.
"It will be near impossible to ensure the time for
decommissioning such a complex facility in less than 30, 40
years as it is currently established in the roadmap," he said
after a week-long IAEA tour of the site.
Tepco has been waging a constant battle to filter and store
groundwater that continues to flood the basements of the reactor
buildings at a rate of 400 tonnes a day.
The IAEA said that Tepco had achieved the stable cooling of
the reactors and spent fuel pools, but cautioned that it needed
to improve systems to treat the toxic water and find reliable
ways to monitor and store it on site.
More than 80 percent of available storage capacity has been
filled, forcing Tepco to scramble to build new tanks.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Nick
Macfie)