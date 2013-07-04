TOKYO, July 4 Japan's nuclear regulator said on
Thursday that elevating safety culture to international
standards will "take a long time", days before new rules come
into effect to avoid a repeat of the Fukushima nuclear disaster
in March 2011.
An earthquake and tsunami killed nearly 20,000 people and
triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years when the
Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant was destroyed, leaking radiation
into the sea and air.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority admitted that the awareness
of the dangers related to working with nuclear technology had
been weak prior to the disaster and that it hoped new standards
would force the companies to change their approach.
"The new regulations include extremely stringent
requirements that the operators would not be able to endure if
they don't change their culture," authority chairman Shunichi
Tanaka told reporters.
"We will need a long time to change this culture, but
day-to-day efforts to meet those tough standards will in the end
lead to the improvement in the safety culture."
Tokyo Electric Power Co, operator of the Fukushima
plant that had three meltdowns, Kansai Electric Power Co
and three other listed nuclear operators have said they
will apply for restarts after the rules go into effect.
Tanaka declined to comment on whether he considered Tokyo
Electric - still struggling to contain leaks and power cuts at
its ravaged plant - fit to operate nuclear facilities. He added
that whether the company will be given a green light would
depend on the contents of its application.
Only two of Japan's 50 reactors are running and the decision
by the previous government to start them up last year was met
with the biggest protests in decades and contributed to its
defeat in polls in December.
According to an Asahi newspaper poll in June, 59 percent of
respondents were opposed to the new government's plans to use
nuclear power to help turn the economy around.
Without reactors running, the utilities have been forced to
turn to fossil fuels instead, especially costly liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
The fall in the value of the yen means they face a fuel
import bill of 3.8 trillion yen this business year, double the
year before the Fukushima disaster, according to a recent
government study.
Upgrades the Nuclear Regulation Authority requires in its
quest to impose the world's toughest earthquake and tsunami
standards will cost the industry an estimated $12 billion,
according to Tom O'Sullivan, an independent energy analyst based
in Tokyo.
Tanaka stressed that the new regulator had what it took to
impose the new regulations.
"We have large authority and powers. If the operator does
not comply with our regulations, they won't be able to operate,
let alone restart their reactors," he said.
