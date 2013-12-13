TOKYO Dec 13 Japan should embrace nuclear power
as an "important and fundamental" energy source, a government
panel said on Friday, in advice that looks almost certain to be
accepted, despite widespread anti-nuclear feeling after the
Fukushima disaster.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is keen to restart Japan's idled
nuclear reactors to cut the cost of fossil fuel imports used by
power stations, which have swelled the trade deficit to a record
and driven up electricity prices.
The recommendation, if adopted, could put atomic power back
into Japan's energy mix after the previous government decided to
abandon it following triple meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi
plant north of Tokyo, the world's worst nuclear disaster since
Chernobyl in 1986.
"Nuclear energy is an important and fundamental base energy
source that will support the stability of energy demand and
supply," the panel wrote in its report, adding that securing
safety was paramount in utilising atomic power.
There was no recommendation on the proportion of energy that
should come from nuclear power.
The panel is headed by Akio Mimura, honorary chairman of
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan's largest steel maker
and one of its heaviest electricity users.
The Fukushima disaster highlighted regulatory shortcomings
and lack of preparation in an industry long cosseted by Abe's
Liberal Democratic Party, which swept back to power a year ago.
The panel also said Japan should publicise information on
safety measures taken after the disaster, its new regulatory
standards and the economics of nuclear power.
The crisis led to the gradual shutdown of all Japan's
nuclear reactors. They remain idled, while a new, more
independent regulator assesses their ability to withstand
natural disasters, such as the earthquake and tsunami that
wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant.
The previous Democratic Party of Japan government had
accepted a recommendation from a similar panel to abandon
nuclear power sometime in the 2030s.
Opposition to atomic energy remains high and all of Japan's
political parties, including the LDP's coalition partner, oppose
nuclear power, which provided about 30 percent of electricity
before the Fukushima disaster in 2011.
Prior to the disaster the government had envisaged
increasing the contribution of nuclear energy to 50 percent.
