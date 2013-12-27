TOKYO Dec 27 The operator of Japan's crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant submitted a revised business plan to the
government on Friday aimed at securing steady profit with the
restart of its undamaged Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant in
July.
Details of the new plan were not disclosed, but it is based
on getting more support from the state in the clean-up and
compensation after the world's worst nuclear disaster since
Chernobyl in 1986.
Under the revised plan, filed by Tokyo Electric Power Co
(Tepco) and the state-backed Nuclear Damage Liability
Facilitation Fund, Tepco expects steady profit over a 10 years,
assuming it can restart its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant,
the world's largest, next July.
Tepco had previously forecast that the plant, which could
save it about $1 billion a month in fuel costs, would come back
on line from April this year.
Criticism of the utility's handling of the massive clean-up
from the March 2011 quake and tsunami sparked calls to spin off
Fukushima-related work and place it under government control or
even put Tepco into bankruptcy.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, however, has instead
opted to provide fresh financial support while backing an
internal Tepco restructuring due to what experts termed
reluctance to face legal responsibility for the disaster or risk
ripple effects on the wider power industry.
The government, which essentially nationalised Tepco last
year with a 1 trillion yen ($9.55 billion) injection of public
funds, decided last week to nearly double to 9 trillion yen the
amount of interest-free loans it provides the utility through
the state-backed fund.
The government is expected to approve Tepco's revised
business plan in January.
On Friday, Tepco also sought additional financial help worth
999.5 billion yen to pay increased compensation from the
Fukushima disaster which spewed radiation and forced some
160,000 residents to flee their homes.
In a bid to help revive the utility, the government plans to
appoint Fumio Sudo, a former president of Japan's second-biggest
steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc, as the next chairman of
Tepco and successor to the current chairman Kazuhiko Shimokobe,
a government source close to the matter told Reuters.
($1 = 104.7 yen)
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Kentaro Hamada, Writing by
Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Nick Macfie)