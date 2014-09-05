TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan will push nuclear operators
to draft plans to scrap a quarter of the country's 48 reactors,
which are either too old or too costly to upgrade to meet new
standards imposed after the Fukushima disaster, the Nikkei
reported on Friday.
The government is betting that by forcing older units
considered more vulnerable to disaster to shut down it may gain
public support to restart newer units, the Nikkei reported.
All reactors in Japan have been shut down after the 2011
nuclear crisis at Fukushima caused by a major earthquake and
tsunami.
Public opinion turned against nuclear power after the
disaster, but the governments wants to restart units deemed safe
by a new more independent regulator and cut Japan's reliance on
expensive imports of fossil fuels.
Kansai Electric Power Co is likely to be the first
to bite the bullet and consider scrapping two of its ageing
nuclear reactors, the Nikkei reported.
Nuclear safety rules make it tougher to upgrade and run
older reactors, and as many as two-thirds of the country's 48
idled nuclear units may not return to operation because of the
high costs, local opposition or seismic risks, a Reuters
analysis showed earlier this year.
The more stringent safety checks on nuclear facilities
adopted in July 2013 limit a reactor's operating life to 40
years in principle. A provision allows for a one-time maximum
extension of 20 years if tough inspections are cleared.
Two reactors in southwestern Japan have been given initial
clearance under the new safety regime to restart but hurdles
remain.
There are 12 reactors that will reach 40-year limit within
five years and the government is asking operators to come up
with plans for decomissioning older units by the end of the
year, the Nikkei reported.
Kansai Electric is considering decommissioning the
340-megawatt No.1 and 500-megawatt No.2 reactors at its Mihama
nuclear facility, located in western Japan's Fukui prefecture,
the Nikkei reported. A Kansai Electric spokesman said the
company is looking into the report.
Both Mihama units are over 40 years old and have relatively
small capacity, so restarting them would bring only a limited
profit boost and cost several hundred billions of yen for
inspections and safety measures, the paper said.
If the company decides to scrap the reactors within the
business year that ends in March 2015, it will likely be forced
to book up to 30 billion yen ($285 million) in extraordinary
losses for the period in impairment charges, the Nikkei added.
Accounting rules were changed in 2013 to allow nuclear
operators to book losses from decomissioning costs over several
years rather than in a single year.
The company booked steep losses in its three previous
business years, after the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25
years led to a gradual shutdown of Japan's nuclear sector.
(1 US dollar = 105.4500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Michael Perry)