* Kyushu Elec's Sendai plant wins safety approval to restart
* Regulator says not all reactors will pass regulatory
screening
* Japan says it will restart plants deemed safe by regulator
* Media say Sendai restart may not come until next year
(Adds regulatory chief comments, govt reaction)
By Kentaro Hamada
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's nuclear regulator on
Wednesday approved the restart of a nuclear power station, the
first step to reopening an industry that has been idle since the
Fukushima disaster, as the government pushes for the permanent
closure of older reactors.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) said Kyushu Electric
Power Co's Sendai plant in southwestern Japan had met
safety requirements needed to restart, as the country nears the
end of its first full year without nuclear power since 1966.
The two-reactor nuclear power station still needs to pass
operational safety checks as well as win the approval of local
authorities. If it clears those hurdles, it could restart in
early 2015, media have said.
The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been keen to
revive reactors that receive safety approval from the NRA to
reduce Japan's reliance on expensive imported fuel. But public
mistrust of nuclear power remains high after the 2011 Fukushima
disaster, the worst since Chernobyl in 1986.
To help reassure the public, the government is pressing
utilities to consider permanently closing the oldest of the
country's 48 reactors, which face higher safety hurdles than the
rest. The cull of those that are 40 years old or more could mean
the decommissioning of a quarter of the reactors.
NRA chief Shunichi Tanaka said there would probably be
reactors that did not meet the regulatory commission's standards
and therefore would not be restarted.
The NRA does not have the power to order a decommissioning
but the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which oversees
the electric power companies, has begun asking them to make the
tough decision on whether to take out the oldest facilities.
"I would like to proceed with smooth decommissioning (of
some plants) and at the same time the restart of nuclear power
stations certified as safe," Yuko Obuchi, the trade minister,
said last week.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on
Wednesday the government would respect the regulator's decision
and restart reactors that meet the NRA's tough standards.
The push for a reckoning on some plants is "clearly part of
the strategy by the government and utilities to send a signal to
the people of Japan that they are listening and taking into
account the lessons of Fukushima," said prominent nuclear-power
critic Arnie Gundersen, director of Fairewinds Energy Education.
"But it also reflects the challenge faced by utilities in
finding the funds to bring older reactors to a standard that can
pass NRA approval," Gunderson, a veteran U.S. nuclear engineer
who turned against nuclear energy for safety reasons, said by
email.
Under post-Fukushima rules, reactors are supposed to be
decommissioned after 40 years. They can receive a 20-year
extension but that is subject to more rigorous and costly safety
regulations.
As many as two-thirds of Japan's 48 idled nuclear units may
never return to operation because of the high costs, local
opposition or seismic risks, while one-third will probably come
back online eventually, a Reuters analysis showed this year.
LOCAL HESITATION
The NRA gave the Sendai plant, about 1,000 km (600 miles)
southwest of Tokyo, its safety clearance at a meeting on
Wednesday after granting preliminary approval in July.
The approval certifies the upgraded design and safety
features of the reactors but the units, which have been shut for
more than three years, still have to undergo operational safety
checks and be given the green light by local authorities.
The mayor of Satsumasendai, where the plant is located, and
the governor of Kagoshima prefecture are in favour of reopening
it, but residents remain concerned about evacuation plans.
Activists have also said the regulator has done little to vet
volcanic risks near the plant.
Utilities that want to extend the operating life of old
reactors must submit detailed safety applications by July 2015,
explaining how those facilities could be updated to meet the
tough new safety standards.
However, the capacity of the ageing reactors is typically
about half that of newer ones and the massive investment needed
to bring them up to scratch may not make economic sense.
The government may ask the operators of 12 reactors that
began operations before 1980 to decide by the end of the year
whether to decommission them, media have
reported.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, Osamu Tsukimori and
Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Mari Saito and James Topham; Editing by
William Mallard and Alan Raybould)