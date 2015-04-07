TOKYO, April 7 Japan's ruling party on Tuesday
urged the government to push for a return to nuclear power in
deliberations on the best energy mix, which is likely to be
opposed by a public wary about atomic energy in the wake of the
Fukushima disaster in 2011.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
said the government should boost stable "baseload" energy
supplies - nuclear, coal, hydroelectric and geothermal - to
about 60 percent of the total by 2030 from 40 percent now.
"We think restarting nuclear reactors and using nuclear
power as a source of supply, after securing its safety, would be
favourable for Japan's energy composition," Fukushiro Nukaga,
the chief of an LDP panel on energy policy, told reporters after
presenting the plan to Abe.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which oversees
the power sector, has been holding panel meetings on the energy
mix since January.
To achieve 60 percent baseload power, nuclear would probably
account for 20 percent of the total mix, the Asahi newspaper
said last week, citing the difficulty of burning more coal amid
a global push to cut greenhouse gases or wringing more hydro
power out of Japan's heavily dammed rivers.
Nukaga declined to comment on what the nuclear proportion
would be, saying that would need further discussion. The
government should push for maximum use of renewables as well as
boost energy conservation, he said.
All of Japan's reactors are offline as utilities strive to
meet tougher standards imposed after the worst nuclear accident
in a quarter of a century.
Two nuclear plants have cleared the main safety hurdles for
restarts, but a wholesale return to nuclear reliance would run
into big political and operational difficulties.
Opinion polls regularly show most Japanese people want to
phase out nuclear power, which supplied about 29 percent of the
country's power before the 2011 disaster.
Abe's coalition partner, Komeito, also wants atomic energy
gradually phased out and the Asahi said some LDP members were
opposed to its return.
