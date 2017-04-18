TOKYO, April 18 The Japanese government on
Tuesday said it has nominated Toyoshi Fuketa, a commissioner of
the country's nuclear watchdog, to take the top post at the
regulator, in the first change of leadership since it was
revamped after the Fukushima disaster.
Fuketa, 59, was named to replace Shunichi Tanaka, 72, as the
chairman of the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA), who is
retiring in September, a parliamentary official said by phone.
Fuketa's appointment requires confirmation by lawmakers.
His nomination comes six years after the meltdowns at the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, operated by Tokyo Electric
Power Holdings, which led to a revision of atomic
regulations, after an official inquiry into the disaster
highlighted collusion between regulators and industry.
Fuketa was appointed as a commissioner of the NRA in 2012
when the NRA was set up to enforce new nuclear safety rules. He
is known for taking tough positions during safety reviews of
reactors and has been instrumental in directing the clean-up of
the wrecked Fukushima plant.
"Fuketa has a long background in research on reactor safety
and replaces a figure (Tanaka) who was not seen as impartial, at
least in some circles," said Andrew DeWit, a professor at Rikkyo
University in Tokyo focusing on energy issues.
"His appointment and international connections may help to
overcome the industry's reluctance to adopt some internationally
recognised safety practices," he said.
These include surprise inspections of nuclear plants and
storage of spent uranium fuel in dry casks, rather than high up
in reactor buildings as is mostly the case in Japan now.
An International Atomic Energy Agency review of Japan's
regulatory framework last year made 26 suggestions and
recommendations to address shortcomings, while citing only two
examples of good practice.
Many of Japan's reactors are still going through a licensing
renewal process by the new regulator, with all but three out of
42 operable reactors still in shutdown.
Fuketa has sometimes poured cold water on the schedule for
the early restart of reactors, saying the projections of
operators were too optimistic.
The government also nominated Shinsuke Yamanaka, 61,
executive vice president of Osaka University in western Japan,
to replace Fuketa, the parliamentary official added.
