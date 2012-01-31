TOKYO Jan 31 U.N. nuclear experts on
Tuesday gave their backing to stress tests aimed at showing
Japan's nuclear plants can withstand the sort of disasters that
devastated the Fukushima plant last year, potentially bolstering
a government campaign to restart idled reactors and avoid a
summer power crunch.
But the government still faces an uphill battle to restore
tattered public trust in the nation's power utilities after the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst
nuclear crisis in a quarter century.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Agency's (IAEA) team
was in Japan at the request of the government to review stress
tests conducted by its watchdog Nuclear and Industrial Safety
Agency (NISA) on the country's halted nuclear reactors in a bid
to verify their safety.
"We concluded that NISA's instructions to power plants an
its review process for the comprehensive safety assessments are
generally consistent with IAEA safety standards," James Lyons,
the leader of the 10-member IAEA team, said in a statement.
Stress tests are computer simulations that evaluate a
nuclear reactor's resilience to severe events, such as
earthquakes and tsunamis.
NISA completed a review of the stress tests earlier in
January and said they showed reactors at Fukui prefecture's Ohi
plant, the first ones it assessed, were capable of withstanding
a severe shock similar to the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and
massive tsunami that wrecked the Fukushima plant.
Some experts, however, have questioned the validity of the
stress tests, charging the IAEA's visit was just for show.
"It is obvious that a visit by an international organisation
advocating nuclear power is part of a political agenda that is
built into a story already finished in advance," said University
of Tokyo professor Hiromitsu Ino and former nuclear plant design
engineer Masashi Goto in a joint statement last week.
Ino and Goto, who serve on a committee that advises on
NISA's review of the stress tests, said the tests were
insufficient as they only simulate one natural disaster at a
time and do not take into account the possibility of the sort of
equipment failure and human error seen at Fukushima.
ENERGY POLICY SHIFT
In another effort to restore public
confidence in nuclear power, the cabinet on Tuesday approved
bills that would set up a new nuclear safety agency, separating
regulation of the industry from the trade and industry ministry,
which has promoted nuclear power and came under criticism for
its cozy ties with utilities.
The Fukushima disaster has prompted a major shift
in Japan's energy policy.
The resource-poor nation had aimed to increase the share of
nuclear power to more than half of the electricity supply by
2030 before the disaster, but now looks to reduce its reliance
on nuclear power and raise the role renewable sources such as
wind and solar power.
Before the Fukushima meltdowns, nuclear power covered about
a third of Japan's electricity needs, but now only three out of
the country's 54 nuclear reactors are in operation after being
damaged or taken off-line for checks and the rest likely to be
halted by spring. The government hopes the stress tests will
help persuade a wary public that it is safe to restart some of
the reactors and avoid an economically crippling power crunch
during the peak summer season.
Local governments hosting nuclear plants, however, have said
the stress tests were not sufficient to allow them to give their
approval, with some requesting that findings from the Fukushima
disaster be considered in drafting new safety standards as well.
There is no legal requirement for local
authorities to sign off on restarts but custom requires their
approval , and riding roughshod
over public opinion would be risky for a five-month old
government which has seen its ratings slide
over its tax hike plans and some ministers' blunders.
" A utility would not be violating any law if
it went ahead and restarted a reactor after properly completing
scheduled maintenance. But the Fukushima
accident has heighten e d public
concern over nuclear safety, making local consent an
important part of the restart process ," a
trade ministry official said.
Japan had promoted nuclear power as safe, cheap
and clean before the Fukushima crisis, but the accident
destroyed that "safety myth".
"The myth that nuclear power was absolutely safe is a theme
we will explore. We need to find out how such a mindset
developed," Kiyoshi Kurokawa, the head of a parliamentary
committee investigating the causes of the Fukushima accident,
told reporters on Monday.
