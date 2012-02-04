TOKYO Feb 4 Three Japanese towns would be
willing to restart their nuclear reactors if they pass
government stress tests, two were against the idea but most were
undecided, a newspaper survey suggested on Saturday.
The stress tests are aimed at showing the reactors can
withstand the scale of disaster that crippled the Fukushima
reactors last year.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant was struck by an earthquake and
tsunami on March 11, the world's worst nuclear disaster since
Chernobyl in 1986, triggering reactor meltdowns and radiation
leaks that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination.
The three plants that might win approval to restart are the
Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant operated by Tokyo Electric,
the Takahama plant operated by Kansai Electric and
Kyushu Electric's Genkai plant, the Sankei newspaper
said.
Two local governments said they rejected the tests and 24
said they were undecided, according to the survey, a sign that
even U.N. experts' approval of the tests isn't enough to dispel
deep-rooted mistrust of the country's nuclear policy.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency on
Tuesday gave its backing to the stress tests, which are computer
simulations that evaluate a nuclear reactor's resilience to
disasters.
Before March 11, nuclear power provided about a third of
Japan's electricity needs. Now only three out of the country's
54 nuclear reactors are in operation after being damaged or
taken off-line for checks.
The government hopes the stress tests will help persuade a
wary public that it is safe to restart some of the reactors and
avoid an economically crippling power crunch during the peak
summer season.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Nick Macfie)