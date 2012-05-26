FUKUSHIMA, Japan May 26 Japanese officials said
on Saturday the unprecedented effort to remove spent fuel rods
from one of the crippled Fukushima nuclear reactors was on track
despite lingering concerns about the structure's vulnerability
to another earthquake.
"I don't think the situation is unstable," said Goshi
Hosono, Japan's minister in charge of the response to the
nuclear crisis. He was speaking to reporters after his first
tour of the twisted and partly destroyed building that houses
Fukushima's No. 4 reactor.
The visit marked an effort by Japanese officials to show
they are addressing international concerns about the risk of a
second accident at Fukushima, and a group of reporters were
allowed to accompany Hosono on his tour of the plant while
clean-up operations were suspended for the day.
Hosono said he expected workers to begin removing fuel from
the No.4 reactor's storage pool next year. Work began last month
to raise what amounts to a giant tent over the building to keep
radioactive dust from scattering during the transport of the
fuel rods.
"We want to move as quickly as possible," Hosono said.
Tokyo Electric Power, the utility that operates the
Fukushima Daiichi plant, says its analysis shows the No.4
reactor building would hold up in a strong earthquake even after
being badly damaged by a hydrogen explosion last March when
three nearby reactors suffered meltdowns.
Japanese safety regulators on Friday ordered Tepco to
recheck its findings after measurements showed the west wall of
the reactor building was buckling out by about 3 centimeters
(1.2 inches).
Hosono said the government accepted Tepco's estimate that
the No.4 reactor could withstand an earthquake measuring a
"strong 6" on the Japanese scale.
The magnitude 9 quake last March that triggered a tsunami
and overran Fukushima's back-up power systems was measured at 7
on the Japanese scale north of the plant in Miyagi prefecture.
Some environmental critics charge the No.4 reactor presents
a particular risk of a knock-on disaster if a subsequent
earthquake were to topple it or puncture its fuel storage pool
and allow the 20 meters (65 feet) of water now covering and
cooling 1,535 uranium fuel assemblies to drain away.
DECADES
Such an accident, they say, could release far more radiation
than the leaks of radioactive water Tepco has battled since
improvising a system for cooling reactor cores last year.
Hosono, who was accompanied by aides and bodyguards on his
tour of the plant, climbed a narrow and dark staircase built
with scaffolding to take workers to the top of the No.4 building
where the fuel pool has been covered with a tarp.
Tepco has taken steps to shore up support for the pool,
which measures 10 meters by 20 meters across, by adding a cement
column underneath.
Officials from the utility demonstrated how they were using
water in the pool as a kind of level to confirm the building was
not tipping. They also showed a grid of floats holding up the
tarp they said could support a person if a worker fell in.
Hosono said his biggest concern was ensuring Japan could
secure the labour and talent to finish the decommissioning of
the Fukushima reactors over the coming decades.
"This may take 30 or even 40 years to complete and extremely
difficult work is still ahead of us," he told Tepco workers.
