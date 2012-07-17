* Nuclear power seen focus of next general election
* Electric power utilities' employees speak at hearings
* Trade and industry minister chides utilities
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, July 17 Japan's government came under
fire on Tuesday over its handling of public hearings on nuclear
energy policy, threatening to dent already sagging support for
the ruling party ahead of an election many expect to be this
year.
The latest furor follows Monday's massive rally in Tokyo
against nuclear power in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, an
issue now so contentious that lawmakers and analysts say it
could trump taxes as the focus of lower house elections, which
must be held by September 2013 but could come sooner.
"This gives the impression that they haven't learned
anything," said Koichi Nakano, a professor at Sophia University,
after news that power companies' employees were among the few
chosen to speak at hearings on changes to energy policy after
Fukushima, the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years.
It was an echo of a scandal just one year ago, when Kyushu
Electric Power sought to sway public opinion at a hearing on
restarting reactors in southern Japan.
In a sign of the growing discontent, more than 100,000
anti-nuclear protesters marched in Tokyo on Monday, adding to
pressure on Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, already struggling as
his Democratic Party unravels over plans to hike the sales tax
to curb public debt.
"The anti-nuclear people are calling for the Democrats to be
voted out," Nakano added.
The rally was the biggest since Noda said last month Japan
needs to restart idled nuclear reactors to protect jobs and the
economy,
The government is considering three options for its
medium-term energy portfolio -- reduce nuclear power's role to
zero as soon as possible, aim at a 15 percent share by 2030, and
seek a 20-25 percent share by the same date.
The new energy mix, to be decided in August, will replace a
scrapped 2010 programme that had sought to raise nuclear power's
share to more than half of electricity needs by 2030 from about
30 percent before the March 2011 disaster.
The 15 percent solution -- which most experts expect the
government to select -- would require all 50 of Japan's
reactors, all but one of which are now idled for safety checks,
to resume operations before gradually closing older units, an
official at the government's National Strategy Unit told
reporters on Friday.
One reactor in western Japan was restarted earlier this
month and another is set to resume operations soon.
PUBLIC VOICES
Public hearings on the future energy mix are being held
around the country, with nine representatives chosen by lottery
to speak at each event -- three for each of the options.
The public can comment via the Internet or fax, while a
random sample will be surveyed through a process called
"deliberative polling", in which views are solicited after group
discussions with experts and policymakers.
On Sunday, an employee of Tokyo Electric Power Co was among
those who spoke in favor of the 20-25 percent solution at a
hearing in Sendai, northeastern Japan, prompting angry shouts
from audience members who charged the hearing was rigged.
Then on Monday, a Chubu Electric employee spoke out for the
same option, arguing: "Not one single person died as a result of
radiation from the (Fukushima) accident".
The Fukushima disaster forced some 150,000 people to flee
their homes, many never to return. Some committed suicide after
seeing their homes and livelihoods destroyed.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said the government
would be looking at how to improve the hearings.
In another development that could fan public concerns about
nuclear safety, Trade and industry minister Yukio Edano said
the government would review seismological data for nuclear
plants to assess whether any are built on active fault lines. He
was responding to media reports that a review by the nuclear
watchdog indicated Hokuriku Electric Power Co's Shika station
northwest of Tokyo sits atop a faultline.
Noda, though, has made clear he thinks reactor restarts are
vital to prevent blackouts and keep rising electricity costs
from hurting the world's third biggest economy. Many experts say
a decision to opt for 15 percent by 2030 is a done deal.
That might be little different from the ruling Democratic
Party's main rival, the once-dominant Liberal Democrats, but it
could provide an opening for new smaller parties -- such as that
led by populist Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto -- that are springing
up ahead of a possible election.