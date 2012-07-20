* Ex-PM Hatoyama at anti-nuclear rally bad news for PM Noda
* Efforts to pick new atomic safety commission members snags
after media leak
* Nuclear energy becoming bigger part of political debate
By Mari Saito and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, July 20 In a rare move by a former
Japanese prime minister, Yukio Hatoyama joined a boisterous
anti-nuclear demonstration outside his old office on Friday, a
fresh sign that the ruling party he once led is fracturing over
energy and other policies.
Japan's debate over nuclear power has become increasingly
heated after incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's decision
to restart idled reactors despite persistent public safety
concerns following last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The question of nuclear power's role in a new energy
portfolio the government is set to decide next month is adding
to divisions in Noda's Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ), already
rent by feuds over his plan to double the sales tax to curb debt
and the possibility Tokyo might join a U.S.-led trade deal.
On Monday, an estimated 100,000 anti-nuclear protesters took
to the streets in Tokyo, while ever-bigger crowds have been
gathering every Friday outside Noda's office.
"It is truly regrettable that the voices of all of you
gathered here today are so far removed from politics and the
prime minister's office," said Hatoyama, wearing a clear
raincoat under a steady drizzle and surrounded by reporters.
"As a former prime minister ... I want to take your message
inside the prime minister's office," he said after shaking hands
with a few of the thousands of demonstrators.
He then entered Japan's equivalent of the White House, where
Kyodo news agency said he met Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu
Fujimura.
Hatoyama took office in 2009 when the Democrats swept to
power for the first time but quit after less than a year in
office, felled by charges of incompetence and failure to keep a
campaign promise to move a U.S. military base off the southern
island of Okinawa.
Hatoyama's participation was cheered by some protesters but
dismissed by others as grandstanding.
"He can come here and say something impressive but it
doesn't really matter," said Osamu Arai, a 65-year-old
construction worker taking part in the demonstration.
"This is a grass roots movement. Things change very slowly
in Japan, but we must continue to protest."
FURTHER FRACTURES
Hatoyama's gesture however was another sign that Noda's
Democratic Party is in danger of unravelling further.
Earlier this week, three members of parliament's upper house
left the DPJ, citing opposition to the reactor restarts, the
sales tax and the possibility that Japan might join a U.S.-led
free trade pact.
They were the latest to bolt after former DPJ leader Ichiro
Ozawa, an unpopular political veteran, led dozens out of the DPJ
to set up a new party, also protesting against the sales tax and
promising to wean Japan from its reliance on nuclear power.
Hatoyama, who also opposes the tax hike, has already hinted
that he and his DPJ backers might follow suit.
The government is set to decide on a new energy mix next
month to replace a scrapped 2010 programme that had sought to
raise nuclear power's share to more than half of electricity
needs by 2030 from about 30 percent before the Fukushima crisis
triggered by the huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Most experts expect Noda to opt for a 15 percent share for
atomic power in electricity supply by 2030, an option that would
require the restart of all 50 of Japan's reactors -- all but two
of which are now idled for safety checks -- before gradually
closing older units.
Two reactors in western Japan have resumed operations, one
just this week.
Noda has been hit by a string of setbacks on nuclear policy
this week.
First, critics blasted the government's handling of public
hearings on the energy portfolio after employees of utilities
were among the few chosen to speak.
Then on Friday, media leaks forced the government to delay
nominating candidates for a new atomic safety watchdog that it
hopes will instil more confidence than current regulators,
criticised for their cosy ties with the power industry.
Newspapers reported on Friday that the government had picked
Shunichi Tanaka, 67, an expert in radiation physics and a former
deputy head of the Cabinet Office's Atomic Energy Commission, to
head the new safety regulator.
Tanaka drew mixed reviews from anti-nuclear groups, with
some saying he represented Japan's "nuclear village" -- a nexus
of politicians, utilities and regulators that experts say was a
major factor in the failure to avert the Fukushima disaster.
Others, though, noted that after the disaster Tanaka spoke
of the need to reflect on the way nuclear power had been
promoted.
"We can be somewhat positive, but we cannot have great
hopes," said Hideyuki Ban, secretary-general of the Citizens'
Nuclear Information Center.
(Editing by Ed Lane)