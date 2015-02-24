TOKYO Feb 24 The operator of the
tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant said on Tuesday
it had found a pool of highly contaminated water on the roof of
a plant building and that it had probably leaked into the sea
through a gutter when it rained.
The finding comes four years after a massive earthquake and
tsunami caused meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc's
Fukushima reactors, and 1-1/2 years after Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe assured the International Olympic Committee
that radiation leaks at the plant were "under control".
Tokyo's victory over rivals Madrid and Istanbul to host the
2020 Olympic Games followed soon after Abe's declaration.
Tokyo Electric said it has been aware since last spring that
radiation levels in water running in one of the plant gutters
rise when it rains but had confirmed the source of the
contamination only on Tuesday.
Leakage of contaminated water into the sea in and of itself
does not violate regulations because the outflow of radiation
from the plant is controlled by monitoring radiation levels in
sea water, a Nuclear Regulation Agency official said.
There have been no meaningful changes in radiation levels in
sea water nearby, Tokyo Electric said.
The electric utility believes gravel and blocks laid on the
roof of the building are the source of contamination, and said
it plans to remove them by the end of March and take other
measures to stop rainwater from being contaminated.
Sample rainwater collected at one corner of the rooftop
contained 23,000 becquerels per litre of cesium 137, more than
10 times as high as radiation levels in sample water taken from
other parts of the roof, Tokyo Electric said.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Catherine Evans)