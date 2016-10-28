TOKYO Oct 28 Kansai Electric Power Co
and three other energy utilities based in western Japan on
Friday denied a report in the Nikkei newspaper that they are
considering a tie-up in their nuclear businesses, which are
struggling after the Fukushima disaster.
The Nikkei reported that Kansai Electric, Shikoku Electric
Power, Chugoku Electric Power and Kyushu
Electric Power were in talks to jointly rebuild old
nuclear plants and run them together to cut costs. It did not
cite sources.
The Nikkei added the moves could lead to a full merger of
the companies' nuclear operations as part of a realignment of
Japan's atomic power sector, which is all but shutdown nearly
six years after the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant,
located in eastern Japan and run by Tokyo Electric Power
.
"There is no truth to the report," Kansai Electric said in a
statement. Chugoku Electric and Shikoku Electric issued similar
statements, while a Kyushu Electric spokesman also denied the
report.
Japan's industry ministry this week proposed spinning off
the nuclear business of Tokyo Electric Power, as part
of a possible reorganisation of the nuclear industry in the
country.
Ten companies operate nuclear reactors in Japan but only two
of 42 operable units are up and running, amid strong public
scepticism towards nuclear power after Fukushima. Courts have
also intervened to stop plants operating.
Over the years since Fukushima, the regional utilities have
been hit by higher fuel costs, massive investments in upgrades
to strengthen atomic plants and, since April, the opening of the
retail electricity business to new competitors.
