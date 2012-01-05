TOKYO Jan 6 Japan's government is considering taking control of the nation's nuclear power plants away from private utilities, in a bid to improve accountability of the industry, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Friday.

The move comes as Tokyo Electric Power Co has fallen under criticism for its handling of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant crisis. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)