Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano is set to visit Fukui prefecture, home of Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant, as early as Sunday to ask for local approval to restart the plant's No.3 and No.4 reactors, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Edano and two other ministers will meet later on Thursday to decide whether to restart the two reactors, the Nikkei business daily said.
All but one of Japan's nuclear reactors have been shutdown amid safety concerns in the wake of last year's Fukushima crisis, which has led to fears of a power crunch during the summer when demand is high.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 9 United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing said on Friday it was not given an opportunity to bid against rival SpaceX for the upcoming launch of the U.S. Air Force’s miniature X-37B space plane.