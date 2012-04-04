TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Trade Minister Yukio Edano is set to visit Fukui prefecture, home of Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant, as early as Sunday to ask for local approval to restart the plant's No.3 and No.4 reactors, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Edano and two other ministers will meet later on Thursday to decide whether to restart the two reactors, the Nikkei business daily said.

All but one of Japan's nuclear reactors have been shutdown amid safety concerns in the wake of last year's Fukushima crisis, which has led to fears of a power crunch during the summer when demand is high.

