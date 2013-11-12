TOKYO Nov 12 Former Japanese premier Junichiro
Koizumi on Tuesday urged his old deputy, Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, to abandon nuclear power, adding to pressure on the
government to re-consider its position on unpopular atomic
energy.
Koizumi was one of Japan's most popular prime ministers
before he stepped down in 2006 and his comments carry influence
among the general public and within the ruling bloc, led by his
old Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Nuclear power has been contentious since a power plant in
the Fukushima region north of Tokyo was hit by a big earthquake
and tsunami in 2011, triggering explosions, meltdowns and the
world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.
"If the LDP decided on abandoning nuclear power, all the
parties would be for the policy as the opposition is already
supporting it," Koizumi told a news conference.
"What a magnificent and fantastic project it would be. He
can get to use his power to utilise nature as resources. There
are no other prime ministers who are as lucky as he is."
Koizumi supported nuclear power when he was prime minister
and his calls in recent months for the country to give it up are
a headache for the government.
Abe aims to reduce nuclear power as much as possible but
believes it would be irresponsible to give it up straight away
because that would threaten a stable power supply.
Koizumi said if money used to build nuclear plants was spent
on renewable energy, it would spur a range of technological
development.
More than two and a half years after the disaster at the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, the operator, Tokyo Electric
Power Co, is struggling to stop radiation leaks.
Koizumi said Abe could determine Japan's position on the
issue.
"Even within the LDP, there are quite a few lawmakers who at
heart are leaning towards the zero-nuclear policy. A prime
minister's power is enormous. If he proposed the zero-nuclear
policy, no objections would emerge."
Asked about Koizumi's call, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga indicated the government intended stick to its
policy of gradually reducing nuclear power's ratio in the
country's energy mix.
"The government believes it is extremely important to
administer its energy policy in a responsible manner," Suga
said.
Abe has been riding high in opinion polls due to the success
of his economic policy. But energy policy could prove to be his
Achilles' heel as a survey by the Asahi Shimbun daily showed on
Tuesday that 60 percent of those polled supported Koizumi's
zero-nuclear proposal.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel)